No, a properly-maintained AC unit can not make you sick

Have you ever heard the myth that AC can actually make you sick? But is that true?

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The dog days of summer are officially here and that means lots of time in the cool air conditioning.

But could that A/C actually make you sick?

Let's verify.

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, the A/C can not make you sick, as long as it's properly maintained.

WHAT WE FOUND

Patterson said anytime your body rapidly cools down, you are susceptible to getting sick...

“But generally, that has to be on a frequent basis to like in and out in and out," Patterson said.

Patterson said if you've been outside sweating, you should slowly acclimate yourself to the chillier temps indoors.

“You don't want to cool down too quickly," he said. "So especially if you are starting to feel long sets of heat exhaustion or heat stroke, you want to cool down, but you don't want to cool down too quickly."

WCNC Charlotte's Verify series is all about trying to make a difference in the Carolinas by making sure the community has the correct information. WCNC Charlotte outlines concisely what we know and what we don't know. Sometimes the answer can be surprising. Watch previous stories where we verify social media claims in the YouTube playlist below and subscribe to get updated when new videos are uploaded.

But Patterson said it's not the AC that makes you sick, it’s the quick temperature change. However, he said the AC could play a factor in your overall well-being.

“The AC can lead to circumstances to where it can make it unhealthy in the house," he said. "So it's always important to have a well-maintained system to make sure that the unit is getting the humidity out of the house and you don't have a mold growth or anything like that.”

A study from The National Library of Medicine found that when poorly maintained, HVAC systems may be sources of contaminants that can cause adverse health effects.

MORE ON WCNC