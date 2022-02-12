Charlotte businesses welcome ACC championship game

Thousands of Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tarheel fans will make their way into the Queen City for the ACC championship game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Workers spend much of Thursday putting the final touches on the ACC Fan experience in Romare Bearden Park ahead of Saturday's Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game at Bank of America Stadium.

On Saturday night, No. 9 Clemson will face No. 24 ranked North Carolina with both schools less than a few hour's drive away from Charlotte. Thousands of Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tarheel fans will make their way into the Queen City for the ACC championship game.

The game comes at a time when colder temps might normally keep locals home and others from making a trip to Charlotte, but few things can make customers decide to spend like sporting events.

“Oh it’s huge for us, normally we’re normally slow this time of the year so when they add an event like that to uptown it's really big for us,” George Photopoulous, manager and co-owner of the French Quarter, said.

Photopoulous said his family has owned the restaurant and bar since 1986. He expects to do big business this weekend.

“There’s a lot of alcohol sales, lots of food and a lot of long hours, cause it stretches out through the whole day," he said. "It's not just the 8:00 p.m. game. You have all that extra stuff going on too, you have all-day events.”

Fans will pack bars, restaurants and hotels during the weekend for the change to root on their teams, which is expected to generate millions for the area economy.

“This weekend will be a really great weekend,” Aaleyihia Roland said.

Roland has owned Lee Ann’s deli food truck since 2017 and said the more foot traffic in uptown will mean more opportunities to add to her bottom line.

“The more people that pass by will be better for us, and it gives us the opportunity for more exposure for people who haven’t eaten with us before,” Roland said.

