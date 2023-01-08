Documents show boyfriend of missing Moore Co. woman had abduction, assault convictions in Virginia

WRAL News has learned that James Dunmore, the man who missing woman Allisha Watts was last seen with, has a violent criminal history in Virginia.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the disappearance of Allisha Watts enters its third week, WRAL News is learning more about the past of James Dunmore, her boyfriend and the man she was last seen with.

WRAL News learned that Dunmore has a violent criminal history in Virginia after speaking with a cousin of Watts on Monday.

Court records obtained by WRAL showed Dunmore has convictions for abduction, stalking and assault and battery. The abduction charge from 2003 carried a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The discovery introduces more questions around Dunmore's role in the case, although he has not been charged with a crime. Dunmore's condition is still unknown after authorities found him unresponsive in Watts' SUV on July 18 in Anson County.

