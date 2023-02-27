Headed to Hollywood: South Carolina teen makes it big on American Idol

From social media to star singer.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — What started as TikTok videos for a York County teen is taking him to the golden state.

Aiden Adair is a 19-year-old from York County. The Charleston, South Carolinian is a chef at a senior living center in his hometown.

On Sunday night though, he received the golden ticket and congratulations from American Idol stars Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The Clover High School grad says while he's always loved singing, it was his TikTok followers that pushed him to audition.

According to the Post and Courier, Adair almost backed out of the audition but got over his cold feet on the last day.

