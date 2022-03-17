Anthony Hamilton teases Night Tour at the Spectrum center in Charlotte

The Night Tour starts at 8 p.m. at the Spectrum Center Thursday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-award-winning singer and Charlotte native Anthony Hamilton will take the stage at the Spectrum Center with singers Joe and Maxwell Thursday.

“Expect for me to go all out and give 180%," Hamilton said. “Some new songs some old classics and some new classics and just to be present in the moment and being really there with Joe and Maxwell.”

A lot of his new songs stem from his latest Album “Love is the New Black.”

“Going through the pandemic and going through the racial divide created songs like Mercy and It Ain't safe and I wanted to show that Black is sexy," Hamilton said.

The work he put into the album earned him the 2022 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Male Artist.

Off the stage, Hamilton is in the community giving back with his foundation Take A Step to Elevate.

“Deals with taking people from where they are and taking them to the next level of where they need to be and where they deserve to be whether it's through mental illness or poverty," Hamilton said.

Hamilton is also working to bring new artists to the forefront through his new label “My Music Box.”

“My first signing is JXHINES a local here so I’m excited about him,” Hamilton said.

“Just to get to this point of my career and have somebody of that stature to get behind you and cosign you in that way is nothing short of a blessing," artist JXHINES said.

The Night Tour at the Spectrum Center starts at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



