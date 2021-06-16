Are we seeing a surge in people buying high heels?

With more people returning to work and traveling, heels are once again flying off the shelves.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the height of the pandemic, most of us put minimal effort into our appearances as we were stuck at home.

But fashion is coming back in full force, particularly high heels.

Fashion experts are noticing an interesting trend, the return of high heels.

Let's connect the dots.

When the world went into quarantine, dressy shoes got shoved into the back of the closet. Crocks and Birkenstocks made a comeback as many of us chose comfort over looks.

Experts say they are seeing a noticeable increase in the sale of dress shoes. And now there's real concern if there will be enough supply for all that demand.

Google searches for heels are skyrocketing. And it's not just any old heel.

Designer footwear is in high demand.

Popular fashion designer Manolo Blahnik announced he is bringing back five inch heels. Something he hasn't sold in years.

A sign that as we return to normal, we are once again sacrificing comfort for style.

