With the country opening back up, the common cold is making a comeback

Now that the country is opening back up, the common cold is making a comeback, specially among children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thanks to vaccinations, the spread of COVID-19 is way down.

But the downside of heading back into public and taking off our masks means other viruses are returning.

So how can you keep your family healthy? Let's connect the dots.

First, if your kids start to feel under the weather, you should get them tested for COVID-19.

If the test is negative and the symptoms are not severe, you can use your usual home remedies.

To stop the spread to the rest of the family, don't forget the lessons learned over the past year.

Masks will help a ton.

Doctors say they are only needed for face-to-face contact, and for the first few days of symptoms.

Also don't forget about hand-washing. It can help stop the spread of many illnesses, not just COVID-19.

The other advice is to get more air circulation.

It can be tough to open windows during sweltering summer months, but fans help as well.

And while it may also be hard to social distance as a parent, you should avoid kisses and cuddles during those first few days of symptoms.

A healthy parent is a lot more helpful to a sick kiddo.

