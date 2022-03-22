At-large commissioner to be sworn in Tuesday

Rembert was officially approved by the board just last week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wilhelmenia Rembert will be sworn in Tuesday to fill the empty at-large Mecklenburg county commissioner seat.

Rembert is a former At-Large County Commissioner, serving as Vice-Chair between 2004-2006, and a former member of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

Rembert was officially approved by the board just last week. She will take over Commissioner At-Large Ella Scarborough's seat as she is currently on medical leave.

Rembert's term will last through Dec. 5.

A familiar face could be appointed to fill the current vacancy on the #MeckBOCC. @SMorrisonTV learns more about Wilhelmenia Rembert: https://t.co/iWqNCLbLpK — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) March 13, 2022

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts