Back-to-school drives are stepping up their efforts to help more families prepare for the first day of school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As parents work to save cash on back-to-school supplies, Charlotte leaders and local organizations are helping to lighten the load.

"I've noticed some supplies have definitely gone up in price," Leah Walker said.

Walker is a mom of three, and she said the back-to-school sales didn’t actually feel like deals.

"The wide-ruled paper that was more expensive," Walker said. "The crayons were 25 cents a box. Now they're 50 cents a box."

The National Retail Federation said back-to-school spending is up $167 per household in comparison to 2019. Parents like Walker have to dig even deeper in their wallets to cover the cost for multiple kids.

"The lists are extensive," Walker said. "I want to purchase everything on the list, and when you have three kids to purchase for, it multiplies."

Some organizations, like the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, said they’re here to help. The sheriff's office has already given away more than 100 more backpacks than last year.

"We know that there's a need right now in our families," Janet Parker said. "We've given away 411 backpacks full of school supplies so far."

Parker said along with contributing hundreds of backpacks to the community, they’re also partnering and donating to other organizations to further meet the need.

"Anyone who needs us we will try to assist, our goal is to help and touch every sector of the community we can," Parker said.

Providence Baptist Church is also helping students prepare for their first day.

"Our priorities here at Providence are to bless Charlotte and meet immediate needs of the neighborhood and the neighbors around us," Dane Jackson said.



He said they will continue to make an impact on these families that are most in need, bringing moms like Walker comfort in knowing help is always available.

"This community being out there to support is so helpful," Walker said. "I am fortunate enough to give my boys what they need, and I love seeing them out here helping those who cannot."

