The best back-to-school money-saving websites and apps

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The back-to-school shopping season is the second most expensive time of the year after the winter holidays. It's estimated that families are going to spend over $600 per student from K to 12th grade with a lot of that money going to supplies but also technology and clothing.

WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French spoke with money-saving expert, Andrea Woroch.

Here are some of the top websites and apps that Woroch recommends that will help you save money on back-to-school shopping. Here are her top tips:

Tip #1 – If you want to compare prices, use websites like flipp or price blink.

As well as apps like shop savvy.

"This way you can see who has what for the cheapest price on your list, and then you can plan your shopping trip accordingly," Woroch told French. "I also love Sidekick from couponcabin.com. And this tool will alert you if there's a coupon available for a site you're shopping at. They'll even give you cashback and now that's big, because, you know, we know prices are up across the board."

Tip #2 – If you have an athlete in your house, go for gently used sporting goods with sites and apps like Swap me sports or Sideline Swap.

Tip #3 – Shop for gently used clothing items as well. Woroch also recommends sites like Swoondle society.

"This is a site where you can trade in kids' clothing, you get credit to get like new clothing, you do pay a small trade fee or join a membership, but great outlet for saving a lot on clothing," Woroch added.

Poshmark is another website or app where you can find brand names for your tweens and teens at a discount.

