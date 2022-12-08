x
Vote now: Barry Manilow to honor music teacher at Charlotte concert

Manilow announced that he would award a deserving music teacher with a VIP backstage experience during his Jan. 21 show at the Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The legendary Barry Manilow is stopping here in Charlotte next month and wants to honor a local educator while he's here.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude," Manilow said. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”  

The teacher will also receive $5,000 and funding towards instruments for their school's music program. 

You can vote on a list of nominees suggested by the CMS school board on Manilow's website.

