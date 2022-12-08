Vote now: Barry Manilow to honor music teacher at Charlotte concert

Manilow announced that he would award a deserving music teacher with a VIP backstage experience during his Jan. 21 show at the Spectrum Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The legendary Barry Manilow is stopping here in Charlotte next month and wants to honor a local educator while he's here.



Manilow announced that he would award a deserving music teacher with a VIP backstage experience during his Jan. 21 show at the Spectrum Center.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude," Manilow said. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

🎵I simply remember a few of my favorite things...🎶 Want to sing along with some more Holiday hits? A Barry Manilow Christmas: Live by Request television special from 2003 is premiering this Fanilow Friday at 9am PT on Barry’s YouTube channel. ☃️ #holiday #fanilowfriday #manilow pic.twitter.com/fCUFIwJF7i — Barry Manilow (@barrymanilow) November 30, 2022

The teacher will also receive $5,000 and funding towards instruments for their school's music program.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts