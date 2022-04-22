1 person injured following incident on Beatties Ford Road

According to Medic, one person went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured following an incident in north Charlotte on Beatties Ford Road, which is just outside of Uptown.

According to Medic, one person went to the hospital with serious injuries.

Our crew saw an active police presence at around 5:30 a.m. but it has since cleared.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

MORE ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.