WCW: Meet Bernadette Joy, the Charlotte woman who cut $300K in debt in 3 years

Joy's coaching programs teach women how to become debt free as she did.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate Women’s History Month this March, WCNC Charlotte is highlighting a woman every Wednesday who is crushing it in and around the community through her business or non-profit.

Meet Bernadette Joy.

“I am a loving wife, I am childfree by choice, I am a first-generation Filipino American," Joy said.

Most importantly, she is making a difference by helping other women clear mental clutter. And that’s debt.

“I run a company called Crush Your Money where we help train current and future millionaires based off of my story having paid off $300,000 of debt in three years," Joy said.

Bernadette said Crush Your Money Goals started with a post on social media.

“I put up a post of a post-it of how much I had paid down in my student's loans and at that time it was $30,000 in a couple of months and several people had all their stuff together were like how are you doing this," Joy said.

Years later, everyone is asking how?

“This morning I was calculating how much debt my students paid off just this week and it was $60,000," Joy said.

Bernadette said there are three steps to burn your debt:

1. You have to know your net worth.

“Simply put net worth is your assets minus your debt," Joy said,

2. Map out a budget.

“But the way that I teach budgeting is it's not about tracking expenses, it's not about pinching every penny, it's about having a plan for the next 30 days," Joy said.

3. Figure out your non-negotiables.

“I encourage my students to say these are the things that really matter to me so let’s be confident about it then what are the things that don’t really matter and let's get rid of those," Joy said.

Bernadette said she didn’t grow up learning how to save money. But now investing in herself has led to finding her purpose.

“Seeing these women actually advocate for themselves and to be able to make these big moves even though they are afraid to do it honestly inspires me to keep going," Joy said.

Q: What does Women Crushing it Wednesday mean to you?

A: “Women Crushing it Wednesday means growing your worth and knowing your worth,"

