President Biden to visit Fort Bragg Monday

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in North Carolina Monday.

The White House says they are celebrating an early Thanksgiving with service members and their families at Fort Bragg.

Governor Roy Cooper and first lady Kristin Cooper will also be joining the Biden's to help serve Thanksgiving meals.

