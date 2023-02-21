Remembering Rev. Billy Graham: 5 years later

Five years ago, the world paused to reflect on the man who was known as America’s pastor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The world is remembering the late Reverend Billy Graham.

Rev. Billy Graham died of natural causes on Feb. 21, 2018, at his home in Montreat, which is located in the western North Carolina county of Buncombe. He was born in Charlotte in 1918.

Graham retired to his mountain home in 2005 after nearly six decades on the road calling people to Christ at all-out preaching and musical events from Miami to Moscow.

According to his obituary, during the week of his 95th birthday in 2013, Graham delivered his final message on more than 480 television stations across the U.S. and Canada. More than 26,000 churches participated in the My Hope project, making it the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association’s largest evangelistic outreach ever in North America.

Thousands took part in honoring Graham in some way, whether it be by lining the streets to view the funeral procession from Montreat to Charlotte or visiting the Billy Graham Library to view his casket and to pay their respects during his homegoing celebrations.

Tuesday at the library, there will be several events open to the public to honor the life and legacy of the man who spent his life in service to others and whose works of spreading the gospel and humanitarian aid continue to this day with organizations like Samaritan's Purse.

