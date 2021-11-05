Charlotte shoppers searching for Black Friday deals

Like many stores, Best Buy changed up the way it does Black Friday—offering deals in the last week both in-store and online.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shoppers in Charlotte woke up early on Black Friday searching for some good deals this year.

The doors at Best Buy opened up at 5 a.m. Friday morning and people were lined up, though the line was nothing like previous years.

Wake Up Charlotte's Kendall Morris said she didn't see people running through the doors, and said it was all very orderly.

The first person in line told us they got here at 3:30 a.m.—only an hour and a half before doors opened.

Like many stores, Best Buy changed up the way it does Black Friday—offering deals in the last week both in-store and online.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.

Doors opened at Best Buy in Steele Creek at 5 a.m. for Black Friday shopping. The first person in line only got in line by 3:30 a.m. This is a store where I’ve seen people camp out days in advance in previous years to score a deal. pic.twitter.com/lUTIJmLolk — Kendall Morris (@KendallMorrisTV) November 26, 2021

People in line said they were looking for deals on tvs, phones, laptops and watches. Some say they came out because they were having getting some deals scooped out from under them when they were shopping online, while others say shopping on black Friday is tradition.

“It’s kind of a tradition. Certain things that they only have on Friday morning," shopper Scott Luczywo said.

And while the number of shoppers returning to shop in person is back up this year compared to last year according to the National Retail Federation, it says consumers are shopping earlier and earlier to get what they want at the price they want it.

Contact Kendall Morris at kmorris2@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts