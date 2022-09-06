Seeing Pink? Help these "Big Wigs" of Charlotte each raise 5K towards Carolina Breast Friends Breast Cancer fundraiser

100% of the proceeds will help fund programs, services and items like wigs, bras and prostheses available at CBF free of charge.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you happen to see women and men wearing pink wigs in and around the city, don't be alarmed because it’s all for a great cause.

For the entire month of June, eight women and men of Charlotte are wigging out for Carolina Breast Friends to raise money so that those who are experiencing breast cancer or starting their journey can have free resources.

Breast Cancer Awareness month starts in October but Carolina Breast Friends is getting a big jump on making a difference.

This June, eight "big wigs" of Charlotte are individually raising $5,000 to help the Charlotte organization connect, empower and serve women and men with breast cancer, no matter where they are in their journey.

Carolina Breast Friends or the Pink House located on E. Morehead Street is often times the first place for women and men to go to for resources.

“We provide free of charge wigs, bras, prosthesis as well as have many different types of classes for men and women battling breast cancer and programs without," Sara Bremer said.

In the last fiscal year, it serviced over 150 new survivors and handed out over 1,200 comfort items.

Research shows one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and more than 900 women are expected to be diagnosed in Mecklenburg County over the next year.

Those wearing pink wigs are making a commitment to bring attention to the organization's mission and to help others not fight alone and receive resources at no cost.

“You can make a big impact by spreading the word and volunteering your time and resources," Bremer said.

Each big wig volunteering their personal time has a different purpose on why raising money for Carolina Breast Friends is important to them.

Some are survivors, others have personal family ties.

So if you happen to spot a big wig, in a pink wig, do not hesitate to learn more or get involved because the more you know the more you can help others.

Until there’s a cure there’s care. Or in this case, a person in a pink wig doing one service to help dozens.

100% of proceeds go towards Carolina Breast Friends.

Each "big wig" all has until June so every dollar will count and make a difference.

The inaugural class of Big Wigs:

Angela Parker – Accountant, Hancock Forestry Management

Ashley Gray – Blogger, Oh By the Way Blog

Lauren Tran – Owner, Modern Nails Boutique (SouthEnd) & Jolie Boutique Salon (Uptown)

Melissa Herriott – Owner & Interior Stylist/Artist, M. Herriott Designs

Nancy Kwon – Self-employed Event Producer & Principal, 1221 Productions

Sriram (Ram) Chandra – Change Management and Transformation Lead, Vanguard

Ruby Durham – Anchor/Reporter, WCNC Charlotte

Terrie Reeves – Founder, Empower Health America

