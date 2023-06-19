County leaders are looking to make many investments including funding a massive new public safety facility.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County leaders are set to approve millions of dollars for next year's budget on Monday,

County leaders say they're focusing on the future investing in things like education, service to county residents and public safety.

"Public safety is a top priority for a lot of folks and so that includes our fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and our EMS agencies," Steve Morris, the Chairman of Cabarrus County Commissioners, said.

They say as the area continues to expand, they're contributing up to $35 million to construct a new public safety training facility for the sheriff’s office to provide additional space.

"That would include our sheriff's office, the City of Concord and the Kannapolis," Morris said.

"Both have their own police departments but we currently share a firing range where they do training, which is overcrowded," he said.

He said appropriate training and opportunities for first responders are essential to the entire community.

Right now city leaders are still ironing out the kinks to determine the total cost project for the as well as details about the square footage and designs.

