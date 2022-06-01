x
Wake Up Charlotte

More people facing charges on the anniversary of Capitol attack

About 16 people from North Carolina and at least 10 from South Carolina have been charged in the Capitol attack.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide, more than 725 people have been charged in the Capitol riot.

Among those charged were 10 people from South Carolina and 16 people from North Carolina,  including a man from Mecklenburg County.

Brad Bennett has not been accused of any acts of violence, but he is accused of whipping up anger on social media and dodging the FBI.

Thursday, he will face a judge linking into a remote hearing.

Bennett used to live in Huntersville before he and his girlfriend went to Washington, D.C. in January of last year to attend former President Donald Trump's "Stop The Steal" rally. 

The rally ended with thousands of Trump supporters violently trying to stop the 2020 election certification.

Federal prosecutors said Bennett and his then Texas girlfriend entered the Capitol posting photos and videos of himself from the gallery in the senate chambers.  

Prosecutors said Bennett stoked anger on his social media pages whipping people into a frenzy by posting things like, "we won't go away, we will find victory!" and "stormed the capitol. This is our house!"   

Prosecutors said he dodged the FBI for three weeks in and around Charlotte before agreeing to turn himself in. News and Observer reports say he spent three months in jail before being released to his family in Randolph County.  

Bennett is now facing six charges including one felony that could send him to prison.  

