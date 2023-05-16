Cars kept longer: Average age of consumer vehicles rises

CNBC reports the average age of a consumer vehicle rose by more than three months. That's the highest year-over-year increase since the great recession.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's no secret, high prices and a low supply of new cars are keeping folks away from the auto dealer.

CNBC reports the average age of a consumer vehicle rose by more than three months. That's the highest year-over-year increase since the great recession.

Here's why it matters.

This is good news for repair shops and auto parts retailers like AutoZone. The older cars get, the more repairs they will need, bringing more money to your local body shop owner or O’Reilly in town.

Still, the number of new registrations for certain kinds of vehicles is going up. S&P said new battery electric vehicle registrations jumped 58% last year. Analysts add 78% of all new vehicles registered in the U.S. Last year were crossovers, trucks, or SUVs.

Contact Kia Murray at kmurray@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.





MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts