x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wake Up Charlotte

Man suspected of killing Cats driver to appear in court Friday

Ethan Rivera was shot in Uptown while working his bus route. It happened after a verbal exchange with the suspect.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the man accused of killing a CATS bus driver, is set for a first appearance in a Mecklenburg County courtroom where he will hear that he is being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property.

Thavychith is expected to appear via a video monitor. 

Ethan Rivera was shot in Uptown while working his bus route one Friday night. It happened after a verbal exchange with the suspect. Authorities say he died while in the hospital.

RELATED: Charlotte republicans propose bulletproof partition for CATS buses

During his first appearance a judge will ask the 21-year-old if he has an attorney or if he cannot afford legal representation. If he does not have a lawyer then the court will assign (appoint) one for the suspect's upcoming trial.

Thavychith will also be allowed to enter a not-guilty plea to give him time to speak with his lawyer(s).

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Because he is charged with murder, Thavychith will probably be held without bond pending a bond hearing which will be set during Friday's proceedings.

Following this incident, we have heard from several CATS employees who tell us they don’t feel safe on the job.

RELATED: Suspect in deadly shooting of CATS bus driver extradited to Charlotte

“Bus drivers are getting spit on, curse out, name-calling like you have no idea,” one employee who wants to remain anonymous to protect their job told WCNC Charlotte.

The worker said there are some safety measures in place like safety training at hire, a panic button for emergency and a partition to shield drivers from passengers but they’re not stopping violent acts from taking place. 

"Every day, I feel like my life is in jeopardy," the worker said. "When I pull off on my bus, I say a prayer for myself and for my co-workers because I know anything can happen."

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.     

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

In Other News

Verify: Can parents in North Carolina receive state funding to homeschool their children?