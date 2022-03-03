CATS drivers hoping to get powerful ally in an effort to explain safety concerns

Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake will ride on a CATS bus Thursday afternoon to see, first hand what operators and passengers experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CATS bus drivers may soon have an important ally who can also explain their safety concerns to elected officials.

Leake plans to jump on board a CATS bus around 4:30 p.m. at the stop in front of the Amtrak station on North Tryon, just outside of Uptown. Her trip will take her through a route in the University area and end at the same location she started.

A media release that announced the ride-along, also said a clergy member would also be on the bus with Commissioner Leake although it did not name the clergy member.

Operators said the ride-along is important because they have complained about safety on busses, for years, even before the road rage shooting death of operator Ethan Rivera last month. But their concerns have grown since that incident.

According to CATS, since 2017 CATS there have been 57 assaults on operators including two shootings.

The transit system said that all buses have cameras and GPS tracking and drivers barriers. But drivers say this isn’t enough. They want the barriers to be bulletproof and want security on buses, especially those routes that run at night. They also want emergency panic buttons on each bus and working phones in the case of an emergency.

They’ve taken these demands to city and county leaders and now have one who they say is willing to do more than just listen.

