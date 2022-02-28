CATS drivers to protest at city council meeting on Monday

Rivera died after police said a man shot him in a road rage incident while he drove his bus along Trade Street in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday afternoon, CATS bus drivers and other employees are expected to flood city hall demanding safety changes in the wake of the shooting death of a fellow driver, Ethan Rivera, 41.

Police have named Darrian Dru Thavychith as the suspect, but have yet to catch the 21-year-old. Thavuychith has a Charlotte address and police said they have spoken to his family and CMPD continues to ask the public's help in catching him.

In the past CATS drivers have voiced their concerns about safety. They've held a number of protests demanding changes, since Rivera's murder, including at a vigil held in his honor.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS CAR? CMPD released photos of a black Honda Pilot and the driver in connection with the shooting of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera.



"If it happened to my son, your child could be next," Rivera's mother said. https://t.co/qsZ2t9LNDp — WCNC Charlotte (@wcnc) February 15, 2022

Drivers want bulletproof partitions, security on routes, working phones on all vehicles and a 911 all-call button and policy reinforcement of banned passengers. They said these changes are needed just to make them feel safe while doing their job.

A tweet sent out asked all employees to show up for the Monday city council meeting and to wear black in solidarity with their cause. The council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.