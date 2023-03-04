Charlotte city leaders expected to address ongoing issues with CATS

Officials say they plan to document events that took place so far, and map out a plan on how to move forward.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte City leaders will continue to investigate ongoing transportation issues with CATS on Monday.

Officials said as they map out a plan on how to move forward, they have no intentions of suspending the multi-billion dollar transit plan due to ongoing maintenance issues surrounding CATS.

The city's $13.5 billion transportation plan would help build the silver line which relies on a one-cent sales tax referendum. It also requires approval of the Republican-led general assembly in Raleigh.

Monday morning, city leaders are expected to provide an update on the status of the mobility plan which strives to make the city more pedestrian and bike-friendly by reducing vehicle trips and making the roads safer.

Officials will also give a presentation on Connect Beyond to tackle mobility issues.

The meeting is set to take place at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest from that meeting.

