Man accused of killing CATS bus driver to appear in court Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The man accused of a “road rage” shooting incident that took the life of a CATS bus driver will find out if he will be able to get the chance to get out of jail as he awaits his murder trial.

Police arrested Darian Dru Thavychit for the murder of CATS bus operator Ethan Rivera.

That is the next step in the legal process for Darian Dru Thavychit, 21 who was formally charged with murder and shooting into an occupied property during his first court appearance earlier in March.

During that appearance, Thavychit was given a court-appointed attorney Mike Kabakoff.

Wednesday, Kabakoff will have to come up with reasons that his client is not a threat to the public in order for him to receive a bond amount. But that will be a tough task because of the randomness of the crime, and the fact that Thavychit fled to Kansas after the shooting.

During his first appearance, there were no family and friends present for either the victim or the suspect. Colleagues at CATS, including SMART Union Representative Virginia Walker, said this is the last time that will happen.

“Every time he's here, we are going to be here. Even if it's a five-minute court date," Walker said. "We are going to be here in our uniform so he can see our faces. This is what you did to our family.”

