CATS seeking funding for security and repairs

CATS officials are hoping to do this before another "catastrophic failure," which could lead to another derailment like the one that happened last May.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In addition to asking Charlotte City Council to approve funds for security to hire more guards and maintain its surveillance system CATS interim CEO Brent Cagle said Charlotte Area Transit System, called CATS, is now working to speed up repairs of the bearings on its fleet of 42 light rail cars.

CATS officials are hoping to do this before another "catastrophic failure," which could lead to another derailment like the one that happened last May.

Cagle added that CATS had reduced speeds to 35 mph on all Lynx Blue Line trains, which is about 20 mph below their maximum, so operators have time to detect and adjust to any potential derailment. The Lynx Blue line normally runs about 40-45 miles per hour.

While there is an existing contract with Siemens to repair half the fleet of train cars by 2025, Cagle told the council he wants to speed up the process by purchasing more equipment called dollies which can help get this done even faster. He also assured the council that CATS has a plan in place that will help monitor any issues that may occur with the wheel bearings.

“We are certain that we have mitigating measures in place, we can catch the bearing issue before it becomes catastrophic failures,” Cagle said.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts