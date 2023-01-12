Charlotte to dedicate new aviation museum to heroic pilot, Captain Sully

Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials are preparing to dedicate Charlotte's new aviation museum to a heroic pilot.

Captain 'Sully' Sullenberger is credited with saving more than 150 lives after safely landing a US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River in New York City in 2009, a feat deemed the "Miracle on the Hudson". In fact, that same plane is among the more than 45 historic aircraft that will be featured on the campus.

The new aviation museum facility was built on the grounds of Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Initially founded in 1992, the museum is dedicated to aviation in the Carolinas.

