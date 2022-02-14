Charlotte City Council set to meet Monday to discuss a variety of topics like COVID relief funds and affordable housing

According to the agenda for tonight, the city is recommending about $19 million for small businesses, nonprofits and food distribution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday night, Charlotte City Council is planning to cover a lot of ground from leveraging city-owned land for high-quality affordable housing, to deciding who to give millions of dollars of COVID-19 relief funds from the American Rescue Act.

Right now, the city is working with developers to finalize affordable housing proposals at four vacant city-owned properties which they identify as suitable for affordable housing developments.

The properties are off Providence Road West, Newland Road, University City Blvd, and South Blvd.

WCNC Charlotte is always asking "where's the money?" If you need help, reach out to the Defenders team by emailing money@wcnc.com.



COVID-19 relief funds are also up for discussion, they’re recommending using the American Rescue Plan to fund up to $14 million for small businesses and hospitality, more than three million in grants for nonprofits, and more than a million dollars for local food production.

The city already received $71 million from the U.S Treasury last year, with another installment expected in May.

Charlotte City Council is also set to discuss a five-year contract for new body cameras for CMPD with an estimated cost of $4 million.

Tradesha Woodard: Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MORE STORIES ON WCNC

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts