Charlotte city leaders to further discuss exotic animal ordinance

City leaders hope to have an ordinance in place come March 31.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At a Charlotte City Council meeting Tuesday, city leaders revisited exactly what an exotic animal ordinance would look like.

The City council is revisiting the topic after postponing it back in Feb. 2020.

At that time, an ordinance would have banned the use of bullhooks, electric prods, and other devices to handle or train circus animals.

Animal rights activists supported that ordinance but also wanted leaders to go a step further and ban all wild and exotic animals from coming to Charlotte in circuses altogether.

"They scream, cry and struggle to be forced into painful positions necessary for circus tricks," Charlotte resident Karen Moyer said. "The amount of suffering these animals endure to entertain anyone's five-year-old is a crime.

Those who want to see the circus stay said it’s a need for the community.

"For low-income families, I'm sure that everyone sitting in these seats right here, can afford a Panthers ticket, low-income families cannot," Charlotte resident Julius Bishop said. "But what they can afford is a circus ticket.”

State Legislation to ban the use of exotic and wild animals in traveling animal acts across North Carolina is pending.

Lawmakers introduced it this past April.

While it’s still on the committee, Charlotte leaders went ahead and created a new proposal that will include identifying restraint requirements and who can keep or maintain these types of animals.

“I think this language addresses all the concerned that were raised in our public forum," City Councilwoman Dimple Ajmera said.

City leaders said they want to hear public comment and vote on the ordinance by Sept. 27.

If passed, measures would take effect on March 31, 2022.

