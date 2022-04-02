Charlotte Curling Association seeing increase in learners this Olympic season

Steve McKee said the non-profit has been home to future Olympians and those who like the sport on Old Statesville Rd since 2014.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Curling is in full swing at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games!

All men and women events are taking place at the Beijing National Aquatics Center also known as the Ice Cube. But if you happened to have missed your Olympic spot this year, there is a place you can still slide into action.

Excitement for the Winter Olympics is in the air at the Charlotte Curling Association.

“Well first off we are the defending gold medal champions so let’s get that off the table," Charlotte Curling Association President Steve McKee said.

Steve McKee said the non-profit has been home to future Olympians and those who like the sport on Old Statesville Rd since 2014.

In the 2010 Winter Olympic I was watching on TV and I was like is there curling in Charlotte and the club was just starting up at that point," McKee said.

Charlotte Curling Association is run by all volunteers. The sport is available to all ages, families and even those who are disabled.

“There’s camaraderie and kinship around curlers," McKee said.

So much so the month of February is booked and busy at the non-profit.

“Every night we have a learn-to curl or a team-building corporate event going on which is the great equalizer because no one’s curled before," McKee said.

Also, to celebrate the Olympics Charlotte Curling Association is hosting Joe Polo. Polo, a member of the gold medal team in 2018, will teach folks how to curl first-hand at the end of the month.

“He’s going to be here with the team that is referred to as the Young Bucks they are the upcoming team I would expect to see them at the next Olympics,” McKee said.

