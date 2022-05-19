Next level of expansion underway at Charlotte Douglas

The nearly $231 million expansion will have new stores, a restaurant and even a few bars.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The next level of expansion is now underway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Phase 2 construction on concourse A began earlier this week. The 10-gate addition will be home to Delta Airlines and three common-use gates.

The nearly $231 million expansion will have new stores, a restaurant and even a few bars. It comes just a month after the airport finished construction on the concourse E expansion.

Last year Charlotte Douglas ranked as the 5th busiest airport in the entire world and finished in the top 10 for most passenger traffic. Meaning we will truly need an airport built for a Queen.

