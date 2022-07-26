Charlotte election: Here's why you should pay attention to District 6

In a city that is solidly "blue," district six was one of the last Republican strongholds in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Looking to see if Charlotte is changing politically? Look no further than the District 6 City Council race.

It makes up Myers Park, Southpark, and parts of south Charlotte and has been represented by Republicans on City Council for years.

By 2020, the once conservative District 6 voted for Joe Biden and Roy Cooper. Two years later, Democrat Stephanie Hand is hoping to ride that momentum and beat two-term incumbent Tariq Bokhari.

If that happens, and assuming the other council seats stay blue, it would leave Charlotte City council with only one Republican and ten Democrats.

