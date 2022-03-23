WCW: The women of Charlotte fire encourages other women to join the fight in helping save lives

Charlotte Fire Department as a whole, including women support staff, makes up 7.8% of the department. Female firefighters alone make up 2%.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — To celebrate Women's History Month every Wednesday Wakeup Charlotte is highlighting women crushing it in the community.

The fourth Wednesday of the month is all about the women who make up the Charlotte Fire Department.

Our Ruby Durham spoke with Captain Tryna Davies about her time with the department and her message to future woman firefighters.

Ruby Durham: How empowering is it just to be a female for the Charlotte fire department knowing that a lot of people think it's a male-dominated field?

Captain Tryna Davies: It's very empowering it's life-changing for those females out there that actually see us females doing the job that is in a male dominant environment.

Ruby Durham: Take me back to 14 years ago when you first started what was that feeling like?

Captain Tryna Davies: It was a little nerve-wracking like I said being the only female Charlotte has 2% female firefighters right now so being in a male-dominated environment it was a little intimidating but at the same time it's an empowering position and it's also thrilling.

Ruby Durham: Do you remember that one scenario are that one scene you went out to and you left saying I'm meant to be here?

#WAKEUPCLT!! To celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth every Wednesday we’re hightlighting a woman or group of women crushing it in the community!



Today we’re featuring the women who make up the Charlotte Fire Department! 🔥 🧯🚒 #wcnc @CharlotteFD pic.twitter.com/aPQW7KzKcU — Ruby Durham (@RubyElizDurham) March 23, 2022

Captain Tryna Davies: Yeah about a few of them not only in fires where children has been involved but we have a lot of medical's where we have pregnancies where female wants that female and female reaction.

Ruby Durham: You said that women make up 2% of the solid fire department are you hoping that that changes with years to come?

Captain Tryna Davies: We are we we run a yearly camp camp at nights trying to empower and motivate younger women into this career but yeah we are striving to hire more females we do need more females on the department

Ruby Durham: What does Women Crushing it Wednesday mean to you?

Captain Tryna Davies: Women Crushing It Wednesday means to me empowering other females and developing the females in the shadow of our department don't let anybody say you can't just follow that dream and keep striving.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts