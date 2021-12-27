Holiday homes needed for pets seeking adoption

The organization said while they are seeing public interest in adoption, they still have pets that need to find forever homes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte is working to find loving homes for pets this holiday season.

"We're seeing more intake need and we're also seeing more adoptions," Emily Cook of the Humane Society of Charlotte explained. "It's a remaining balance which is wonderful. So we're definitely still seeing a lot of requests for transports from our partner organizations."

The organization is also raising money for a new shelter and animal resource center in Charlotte. They have raised $14.4 million of their $15 million goal.

