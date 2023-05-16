Mecklenburg County leaders to discuss $72.7 million opioid settlement

The opioid crisis is a growing problem in Mecklenburg county, with the latest numbers showing a record of 237 deaths from a drug overdose in 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to discuss their plans for the millions of dollars in opioid settlement money.

Mecklenburg County will receive a total of $72.7 million over the next 18 years, from two major settlements with pharmaceutical companies and major drug stores.

The City of Charlotte has chosen to direct its share of opioid settlement funding to the county, specifically to support housing and employment-related services.

The board of commissioners has also highlighted priority strategies for funding including early intervention and addiction treatment for families.

They're also contributing thousands of dollars towards collaborative strategic planning which includes bringing in additional support to assist with consultation.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts