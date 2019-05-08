CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has another reason to be proud, but most of us won't be able to enjoy why.

The Queen City was recently ranked in the top five by AAA for the cleanest hotel rooms in America. The study was based on how dirty hotel rooms are, if there's dust, bugs and if everything works properly in the room, such as your TV and power outlets.

Each hotel inspected during the study is part of AAA's Inspected & Approved hotels, which receive the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores. Of those hotels, the best of the best are awarded AAA's Best of Housekeeping designation.

Cities with the most AAA Inspector's Best of Housekeeping Hotels

1. New York City (161)

2. Houston, Texas (90)

3. Washington D.C. (78)

4. Orlando, Florida (69)

5. Charlotte, North Carolina (68)

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

States with the most AAA Inspector's Best of Housekeeping Hotels

1. California (982)

2. Florida (485)

3. Texas (468)

4. North Carolina (458)

5. New York (406)

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM