1 dead, 2 hurt following Charlotte shooting and car chase

The incident happened Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. when the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to Burkland Drive.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting and car chase that all started in east Charlotte early Monday morning.

That's where police said they found two people injured and saw a car driving away. Police said they chased the vehicle up to Briarwood Drive, where they found someone in the car dead.

Police said the driver ran on foot and was eventually caught by police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Kennedy is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

