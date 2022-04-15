This is the last week for Charlotte SHOUT Festival

Charlotte SHOUT is a festival presented by Atrium Health and Bank of America to celebrate Charlotte’s creativity, diversity and resilience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Charlotte SHOUT wraps up its three-weekend long festival this weekend., they're preparing for a grand finale.

For weeks the festival has been showcasing the community by celebrating Charlotte's creativity, art, music and ideas, and now they're expecting to finish off with a really big weekend.

Organizers say there will be lots of things to experience, and this last weekend will center around food. They're planning to create a culinary tour experience allowing samples from some of Charlotte’s best restaurants.

"This food festival is kind of the closing number," Adam Rhew a Charlotte city partner said. "We have chosen a selection of restaurants from across the city in various neighborhoods and they’ve brought their best dishes to this weekend festival."

Rhew said the goal is make the festival accessible to everyone and spark inspiration; they’re encouraging everyone to sneak in one last visit for a unique experience.

It’s a little bit of a choose your own adventure where you can come and experience everything and create an experience that is unique to you," Rhew said.

If you’re planning to come out this weekend, the last day for food will be Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also go to Charlotteshout.com for more details about the events taking place.

