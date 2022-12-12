The decision comes after great security concerns for workers and CATS says the new system will help protect employees, staff, and city assets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CATS says mobile video is a key part of insurance and resolving legal claims imposed against the city, and on Monday Charlotte City Council will vote on a new CATS mobile video system.

CATS currently contracts with Transit Solutions, LLC to maintain and upgrade the mobile video systems, but the contract is scheduled to expire Dec. 31.

They’re hoping to approve a contract with transit solutions for the purchase of a mobile video system for the term of three years, with a five-year contract costing well over $3 million.

They say the introduction of a new system would impose a technical risk that would require further troubleshooting so they're hoping to get the green light from city council later tonight.

