Chef Jenny returns virtually with a quick lesson for those who can't cook

Eggs in the microwave? Here is how to make a quick omelet if you are not the sharpest knife when it comes to cooking.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — Chef Jenny Brule, owner of the Davidson Ice House returned to Wake Up Charlotte Weekend, virtually, for the first time since the pandemic started. Jenny would be here every Sunday cooking anything you can imagine.

She returned for this Mother's Day with a 'microwave menu item.' Not everyone can cook or knows how to make an omelet. In the video above she shows us how to get it done, with ease.

Cooking an omelet in the microwave:

Ingredients:

2 eggs

salt

pepper

shredded cheese (your choice)

crumbled bacon or diced meat choice

diced tomatoes

cooking spray

You need a plate with a lip or rim so it can hold the egg in. Make sure to spray the plate so that the eggs won't stick.

Whisk the eggs, a fork works just fine and add your salt and pepper to it. Now pour onto the plate. Cover the plate with plastic wrap and now you are ready to cook.

Tip: Adding a little milk can make your eggs a little fluffier.

Place the covered plate in the microwave and cook until the eggs are done. A couple of minutes should do it but it varies per microwave. Careful, it will be quite hot when you take off the plastic wrap.