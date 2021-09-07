City of Charlotte, regional partners to hold community meetings for LYNX Silver Line planning effort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Monday, July 12, the City of Charlotte and regional partners will host a series of community meetings to engage with community members on the station area planning process for the proposed LYNX Silver Line.
This effort is a collaboration between CATS, Charlotte Planning, Design + Development Department and the cities and towns of Belmont, Gastonia, Indian Trail, Matthews and Stallings. Together, the project partners aim to strategically plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) along the proposed light rail corridor.
Community meetings will occur outdoor each day from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., except in the event of dangerous weather conditions. Community members should check Ridetransit.org/TODStudy for updated or revised event information.
LYNX Silver Line meeting dates
- July 12: Belmont Point Church: 6700 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont NC 28012
- July 13: Hygge West: 2128 Remount Road, Charlotte NC 28208
- July 15: Romare Bearden Park: 300 S Church St, Charlotte NC 28202
- July 20: Bojangles Coliseum: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205
- July 21: Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte NC 28212
- July 22: Matthews Town Green: 232 Matthews Station St, Matthews NC 28105
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.