x
Wake Up Charlotte

City of Charlotte, regional partners to hold community meetings for LYNX Silver Line planning effort

Community meetings will occur outdoor each day from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., except in the event of dangerous weather conditions.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Monday, July 12, the City of Charlotte and regional partners will host a series of community meetings to engage with community members on the station area planning process for the proposed LYNX Silver Line.

 This effort is a collaboration between CATS, Charlotte Planning, Design + Development Department and the cities and towns of Belmont, Gastonia, Indian Trail, Matthews and Stallings. Together, the project partners aim to strategically plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) along the proposed light rail corridor.

LYNX Silver Line meeting dates

  • July 12: Belmont Point Church: 6700 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont NC 28012
  •  July 13: Hygge West: 2128 Remount Road, Charlotte NC 28208
  •  July 15: Romare Bearden Park: 300 S Church St, Charlotte NC 28202
  •  July 20: Bojangles Coliseum: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205
  •  July 21: Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte NC 28212
  •  July 22: Matthews Town Green: 232 Matthews Station St, Matthews NC 28105

