City of Charlotte, regional partners to hold community meetings for LYNX Silver Line planning effort

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beginning Monday, July 12, the City of Charlotte and regional partners will host a series of community meetings to engage with community members on the station area planning process for the proposed LYNX Silver Line.

This effort is a collaboration between CATS, Charlotte Planning, Design + Development Department and the cities and towns of Belmont, Gastonia, Indian Trail, Matthews and Stallings. Together, the project partners aim to strategically plan for transit-oriented development (TOD) along the proposed light rail corridor.

Community meetings will occur outdoor each day from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., except in the event of dangerous weather conditions. Community members should check Ridetransit.org/TODStudy for updated or revised event information.

LYNX Silver Line meeting dates

July 12: Belmont Point Church: 6700 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont NC 28012

Belmont Point Church: 6700 Wilkinson Blvd, Belmont NC 28012 July 13: Hygge West: 2128 Remount Road, Charlotte NC 28208

Hygge West: 2128 Remount Road, Charlotte NC 28208 July 15 : Romare Bearden Park: 300 S Church St, Charlotte NC 28202

: Romare Bearden Park: 300 S Church St, Charlotte NC 28202 July 20: Bojangles Coliseum: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205

Bojangles Coliseum: 2700 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte NC 28205 July 21 : Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte NC 28212

: Independence Regional Library: 6000 Conference Drive, Charlotte NC 28212 July 22: Matthews Town Green: 232 Matthews Station St, Matthews NC 28105

