Is climate change impacting tree growth in Charlotte?

Experts say heat and drought force trees to spend energy surviving, rather than growing or fighting off diseases and pests.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

How much is climate change really impacting tree growth here in Charlotte?

Let's connect the dots.



Experts say heat and drought force trees to spend energy surviving, rather than growing or fighting off diseases and pests. Climate change is also fueling extreme weather that's taking a toll on urban trees.

Trees can show stress in many different ways, including losing leaves or needles. That stress is also caused by overcrowding, droughts, or too much rain.

About 45% of Charlotte is covered by trees, but it's declining. The University of Vermont and TreesCharlotte found that Charlotte lost 4% of its tree canopy from 2012 to 2018.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts