CMPD to release 3rd-quarter crime trends

Police say they are concerned with the rise in violent crimes, including shooting incidents that are being committed by younger offenders.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We will soon have a deeper look at where the city stands as far as crime is concerned when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department releases its third-quarter crime stats.



The hope is that some of the trends from the mid-year report, which covered the previous quarter of 2022, have improved. Mainly, overall crimes were up some 4%, property crimes up 6% and violent crimes also up 3% when compared to 2021.

There were promising numbers from the second quarter. Both rapes and aggravated assaults were both down last quarter.



Unfortunately, homicides, robberies and burglaries were all up. Police say they are concerned with the rise in violent crimes, including shooting incidents that are being committed by younger offenders.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 118 juveniles have been suspects of gun-related offenses. In addition, there have been at least 482 juvenile victims of gun-related crimes. Something CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings says is very troubling for his department.

