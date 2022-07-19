CMPD search underway for missing 11-year-old girl

According to police, Perry has autism and is non-verbal. She left her home without wearing any shoes or socks.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old who went missing early Tuesday morning.

Police said Katoria Perry was last seen at the 9900 block of Bradstreet Commons Way in the Hickory Grove Division shortly after 1 a.m.

According to police, Perry has autism and is non-verbal. She left her home without wearing any shoes or socks. Katoria is not self-sufficient and may try to enter properties uninvited, police report.

Police said Katoria goes by “Tori.” She is around 5’0 and weighs around 150 pounds. She had her hair pulled up in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a red tank top and black shorts. She is believed to be barefooted.

If you have any information regarding on Katoria Terry's location please call 9-1-1 or contact Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

