CMPD: Officers talked to suspect before he shot at them

When officers arrived, police said they began to talk to the suspect before they shot at officers.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after shooting at officers late Thursday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, they got a call of someone in crisis just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday night on Hunting Ridge Lane in east Charlotte.

When officers arrived, police said they began to talk to the suspect before they shot at officers. Police called in the SWAT team for backup and were able to de-escalate the situation and arrest the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police haven't released the suspect's name as they continue to investigate. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.

MORE ON WCNC

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.