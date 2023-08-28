CMS bus drivers are ready to hit the road

CMS has been gearing up its fleet to make it as smooth of a ride as possible for students.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The first day of classes for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools means buses will be out and about in the city.

"My alarm clock goes off in the morning around 4 a.m.," Marquise McClelland said.

That alarm clock was set and ready as school was officially underway, but weeks before that alarm clock went off, CMS bus drivers were preparing for the school year.

"We have had some training over the summer, and we have been working with our schools and principals to make sure we have the best service to families and students," Tom Miner, Operations Specialist at CMS, said.

Miner said CMS bus routes have been practiced by old and new drivers. McClelland is one of those drivers, and for six years, he has been picking up students and dropping them off.

"It was something I wanted to do; it was different. It was out of the norm," Miner said.

He said his route is the same as last year, in a district with about 13,000 bus stops in total. So he will probably see many of the same kids.

"They try to allow you to still be with that child 'cause I know it's hard. They try to put you with the same child with the same route, but that might not always work," McClelland said.

Meantime, have any routes been added?

"We have had to get creative, too, putting some additional routes together to minimize any delays or effects on families," Miner said.

CMS starts the year with 34 bus driver vaccines, with 50 additional bus drivers on leave for one reason or another. However, with a $1,500 sign-on bonus and 49 new drivers hired this year, Miner is hopeful to fill the gaps.

"We have an August class happening right now, so we have drivers starting in September, and then we have additional classes beginning in September," Miner said.

Hopefully, CMS will hire more drivers like McClelland.

"It's been rewarding every step of the way," McClelland said.

Before becoming a driver, the applicant must pass a drug screening, complete driving classes with CMS, and ace a DMV road test.

