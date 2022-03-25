CMS Athletics girls high school flag football league kicks off tonight

Each team will play two games as part of their 10-game schedule with the league championship tournament on May 15 at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMS Athletics girls high school flag football league kicks off Friday night.

The Carolina Panthers charities has provided CMS Athletics with a $50,000 grant along with other resources to support success of the pilot program. This will allow 20 CMS schools to participate in the league.

“The Carolina Panthers are thrilled to partner with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Athletics in the creation of a pilot girls high school flag football league, which will provide increased participation opportunities and access to the sport of football for high school girls. Our hope is this league will lead to increased participation by high schools across our region,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said when the league was first announced. “We are especially pleased to be able to announce the program launch as we celebrate National Girls & Women in Sports Day.”

Each team will play two games as part of their 10-game schedule with the league championship tournament on May 15 at Bank of America Stadium.

CMS director of athletics said there has been great strides in closing the gender gap, and while there is still more work to do, they couldn't be more excited to create more opportunities for girls in sports.

The Carolina Panthers said they're hopeful this effort will also be a catalyst for sanctioning girls high school flag football as a varsity sport in the future.

