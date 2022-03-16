CMS to hold safety discussion with parents and students

These listening sessions have been designed for community members, families, and students to share their voices in an open dialogue about safety in our schools.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools said in order to provide a safe and secure environment for its students, it will hold several talk sessions throughout the district.

The Community Partnership and Family Engagement Department and CMS Learning Community superintendents will host "Let's Talk About Safety Night" sessions for each of the CMS Learning Communities.

Wednesday's meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Myers Park High School.

These listening sessions have been designed for community members, families, and students to share their voices in an open dialogue about safety in our schools.

You may remember students at Myers Park High School complained that their concerns about safety were not addressed by school administrators and they said accusations of sexual assault, harassment and even rapes fell on deaf ears.

Join the Central 2 Learning Community @MyersParkHS to participate in listening sessions on school safety. Community members, families and students are invited. RSVP: https://t.co/SHtKTJd06b pic.twitter.com/GrX4zHEpFc — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) March 16, 2022

A former student filed a lawsuit against the school and district.

A variety of topics will be discussed during tonight’s listening and sharing session, including internet and social media safety, teen dating violence, stress, time, and anger management, gun and gang prevention safety.

The district said it wants to provide the necessary protection and security to ensure that students can focus on building the academic and social-emotional skills needed to prepare them for the future.

