CMS to hold its 2nd safety meeting

The district said it wants input from students and the community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to what school safety should look like, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking the approach of letting the community help with that vision.

The district is holding its second of six “Let’s talk about Safety” meetings Monday night. They will ask for input from students, parents and others who are concerned in helping make schools safer, like Will Adams the founder of True Blue, which works to end violence in the community.

"The body scanners the clear bookbags. I need to know about decreasing the violence in the schools," Adams told WCNC last week.

A variety of topics will be discussed during the listening and sharing sessions, including internet and social media safety, teen dating violence, stress, time, and anger management, gun and gang prevention safety.

By the end of these meetings, CMS wants to have enough information to better tackle the many safety issues that affect students, because students who are spending time worrying about their safety can’t focus on their education.

At the first meeting, which was held at Myers Park High School, we spoke with Rosanna Saladin after that meeting who expressed what the goals of the event are.

PARENTS: How can we make the CMS website better? Sign up for a one-hour virtual Website Focus Group and tell us your ideas. With your help we will build a better website to serve CMS families and our community. Interested? https://t.co/rZhw9OGZz6 pic.twitter.com/8NnfeDtTL1 — CMS (@CharMeckSchools) March 19, 2022

“This is a community issue and it is a collective effort and we have some community efforts but we also want to hear about safety from everybody's perspective," Saladin said.

Contact Richard DeVayne at rdevayne@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.