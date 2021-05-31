Connect the Dots: What is Memorial Day?

As you're enjoying your long weekend, take an extra minute to think about those fallen service members.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday is Memorial Day and many of you have off work and might head to the lake or the pool.

But it's important to take a minute to recognize what this day actually means.

Let's connect the dots.

There are two very distinct holidays to honor our nation's service members, and there's a reason a lot of veterans will tell you this weekend is not about them.

Memorial Day dates all the way back to the Civil War when it was called Decoration Day. Back then, it was a fixed date, May 30, when people would decorate the graves of fallen Civil War soldiers.

Even now, after more than 100 years, as well as a name change, Memorial Day is still meant to honor service members who have died,

So as you're enjoying your long weekend, take an extra minute to think about those fallen service members.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts